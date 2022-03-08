Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a train and a teenage girl that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the train hit the 15-year-old girl near the train crossing on 38th Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the teenager is a Killeen Independent School District student. KISD confirmed the teen was a student at Killeen High School,

The school district released the following statement to students, parents, and staff:

“It is with great sadness that we report a Killeen High School student was involved in a tragic accident after school involving a train. We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends.

We wanted to let you know of this tragedy and share factual details as we are permitted by police and the student’s family. It is easy to get caught up in rumors at a time like this. We will only share details we know to be true and we ask that you do the same, for the sake of the family.

Students and staff may react to this tragedy in different ways, expressing their feelings in response to the loss of one of our school community members, some more intensely than others. Crisis counselors will be available to provide support for students and will remain on campus as long as they are needed.

We encourage you to also talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones. Traumatic events such as the sudden loss of a friend or peer can trigger emotional responses that may require additional counseling support.

Please also know that our primary concern is for our students. Counselors will be on-hand tomorrow and for the remainder of the week for any student who needs help dealing with this event.

Thank you for your support as we deal with this tragedy.”

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.