Deadly weapons charged filed on man after family threatened over marijuana and money

Copperas Cove police have arrested a 57-year-old man after witnesses claimed he threatened to kill them with a shotgun while looking for his marijuana and his money.

An arrest affidavit states that officers were called to the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told officers a man had threatened to shoot another at that location over items the man thought had been stolen from him.

The witness had video on a phone that showed a man holding what police say appeared to be a pump shotgun and shouting ” where’s my weed” while pointing it.

The victim said he left the house, but came back without the shotgun but threatening them, with the affidavit quoting him as saying ” Imma kill you if you don’t have my money by tomorrow, and whoever around you.”

Witnesses said the threats were made several times.

The affidavit stated that while the interviews were being conducted another officer found a suspect, later identified as Robert Lee Haynes, Jr, sitting in a pickup and asked for an additional unit to approach him.

The officer asked where the shotgun was and he told them it wasn’t real and that he had thrown it away.

The affidavit stated that the victim had stolen ” his weed” and he had gone to get it.

He then told officers he had not thrown the weapon away but had borrowed it from a friend and had given it back.

Court papers stated that the victim thought his life was in danger and that the weapon brandished was in fact a real shotgun, so the charges being filed would be aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Haynes was later booked into the Coryell County Jail with his bond set on the charge at $100,000.