Death during kidnapping brings capital murder indictment

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a capital murder indictment against a man accused in a 2018 case in which a man died after a kidnapping.

U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Allen Bias in October of this year on a Capital Murder charge in Waco after Waco police had obtained an arrest warrant for him.

The 41-year-old man is accused of killing Taivenn Briscoe on March 20th, 2018. Briscoe’s death was the first in Waco that year.

According to Waco Police, Bias kidnapped Briscoe at gunpoint and then killed him, leaving the body in a closet at a home on Herring Avenue.

An autopsy determined Briscoe died from Homicidal Trauma.

Marshals arrested Bias at his workplace and he since has remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $750,000 bond.