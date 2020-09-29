Dedication event to take place at Lake Belton High School

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees and special guests will participate in a dedication event for the new Lake Belton High School on Wednesday.

The high school opened to students earlier this month. This event will include performances by student groups, a ribbon cutting photo opportunity and student-led tours.

Schedule:

5:30-6 p.m. – Remarks/Student Performances/Ribbon Cutting

6-6:45 p.m. – Student-Led Tours

Lake Belton High School is located at 9809 FM-2483 in Temple. The building was funded by a bond program in May 2017. The facility currently serves ninth and tenth grade students.

When the first class of Broncos graduates in 2023, the district anticipates having about 4,000 high school students.

Source: Belton Independent School District