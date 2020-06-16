Deep in the Heart Film Festival announces 2020 film program

WACO, Texas – The Deep in the Heart Film Festival announces its 2020 film program – including a quality selection of films, music videos and screenplays coming to the Waco Hippodrome from August 6th through 9th.

The fourth annual festival will attract artists and filmmakers from all over the world for four days – packed with entertainment, learning and the celebration of film as an art form.

This year, with the concerns over COVID-19, the festival will operate as a hybrid event – with live in-person screenings at the Waco Hippodrome – as well as an online streaming component.

Film highlights include:

• Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage – Baylor University film professor Chris Hansen directs a tempestuous romantic drama in seven vignettes that chronicle an interracial marriage, telling a story of turmoil and tenderness as two people try to make their relationship last. Filmed throughout Waco in 2018, this screening at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival will mark the first time local audiences will be able to see it on the big screen. Q&A with the director to follow.



• Anna – The story of a single, middle-aged mother who lives in war-torn eastern Ukraine, raises her daughter and desperately seeks change. Anna is a surprising short film with lots of heart and laughs, it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious BAFTA award.



• Lockdown – The threat of a shooting closes down a middle school, but the true nature of this lock down adds layers of depth and an exploration of self. This Sundance short film marks the return of alumni filmmakers Celine Held and Logan George, winners of last year’s Best Short Film, Caroline.



• Dream With Me – This feature-length Texas documentary follows Saba, one of the more than 800,000 “Dreamers” who took advantage of the DACA program in 2012 (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama era program). Now, with the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA, her immigration status is once again in limbo, and Saba must face a new set of challenges.

Many of the films selected have played notable festivals – such as Cannes, Sundance, Austin Film Festival, Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and Cork Film Festival.

Additionally, for the first time, Deep in the Heart will host live readings from its screenplay contest.

For a full list of films, videos and screenplays, you can visit their website.

Source: Deep in the Heart Film Festival