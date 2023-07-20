WACO, TX (FOX 44)- What’s so special about having the ‘Deep in the ‘Heart Film Festival in Waco?

“Waco itself has become an amazing place for film location,” says the festival’s artistic director, Samuel Thomas.

Some might say it’s because the popular television show ‘Fixer Upper’, and a portion of the mini-series ‘Sex Pistols’ was filmed here.

Thomas says Waco is also known for it’s up-and-coming artists.

“We’re bringing unique, fresh voices,” says Thomas.

This weekend’s film festival gives local filmmakers a platform to showcase their work.

“We’re bringing filmmakers who are at the start of their career or who work for somebody else. And on the other side, they do craft these amazing stories that they tell,” Thomas adds.

Louis Hunter is one of the festival’s directors. He says this weekend is also a chance to connect with your neighbors.

“We see every part of our Waco community from both sides of the bridge, both sides of the aisle and movies. These stories really bring people together,” Hunter says.

Filmmakers from all over the world are featured this weekend, including big names like Jason London who will be in attendance for a special 30th anniversary presentation of dazed and confused. The festival will be known by a different name next year: The Waco Independent Film Festival.

“We love Waco. We do this is for our Waco community, but we’re also here for the independent filmmaker. So it’s very important for us to let people know loud and proud that is who we are. The Waco Independent Film Festival,” says Thomas.