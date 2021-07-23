Deep in the Heart Film Festival sees successful first day

WACO, Texas – Friday was the first full day of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival after the in-person portion was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Attendees have a variety of films to view and events to attend on Friday night. The Wisdom and Wonder screenplay readings begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the world premiere of The Outlaw’s Buckle – a film about a serial killer facing off with sheriff’s deputies during a raging storm.

The night caps off with the Waco Heart of Texas Game Night, which is a non-ticketed event.

For more information, you can visit the festival’s website here.

