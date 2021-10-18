Demographers report Belton ISD is on track to reach 19,000 students within ten years

BELTON, Texas – Growth within the Belton Independent School District is not slowing down anytime soon.

This is what the Board of Trustees heard from demographers during a workshop session held Monday evening at the Administration Building.

Demographer Michelle Box told the Board that by 2031, the district’s total enrollment is expected to balloon from today’s 13,300 students to more than 19,000.

Demographers are crediting this growth to a booming housing market. The district has 46 actively building subdivisions with groundwork underway on about 1,975 lots. The district also has a strong reputation as a destination district, and is somewhere families desire to enroll their children.

The Lake Pointe and Lake Point Terrace subdivisions have been driving growth in the northern part of the district, with homes yielding 0.8 students – each compared to the average yield of 0.5. The southside of the district will catch up with the development of Hubbard Branch near Miller Heights Elementary and Three Creeks, near Chisholm Trail Elementary.

The district could very well have more than 14,300 elementary students, 6,500 middle school students and 8,200 high school students by 2051.

Source: Belton Independent School District