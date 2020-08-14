Demolition of Hillcrest Herring Campus starts next week

WACO, Texas – Demolition is starting this Monday on the majority of the Hillcrest Herring Campus in Waco.

Baylor Scott and White says it came to the decision after having extensive discussions with local business and state leaders on how to best use the 14-acre site.

They finally decided that because of the age and condition, the majority of the campus should be cleared.

The demolition is expected to continue until late next year. 30th Street will be closed between Herring Avenue and Pine Avenue until it is done.

