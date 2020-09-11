Demolition to Bellmead’s American Bank underway

BELLMEAD, Texas – Demolition to the outside of the American Bank in Bellmead started Friday.

The bank has turned heads with it’s unique round structure ever since 1979, but now American Bank is looking to redefine the building’s look.

The bank announced it’s plans to demolish the building in 2019. The new building is expected to be very customer-friendly, with a drive-thru and a more modern look.

Construction of the site will begin immediately after demolition is done, which is expected to be next year.