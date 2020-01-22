Department of Agriculture lays out hemp rules at public forum

WACO, Texas – Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) commissioner Sid Miller was on hand the Texas Farm Bureau Event Center to take public comments on the recently published rules on growing hemp.

The pamphlet the TDA gave to the crowd included the answers of 82 frequently asked questions. The state is trying to make it easy to start a hemp farm.

“Less regulation is always good,” says Miller. “We have to have some oversight, obviously, because it’s a full first cousin to marijuana. They look alike. You can’t tell them apart. So we do have to have some oversight over it.”

Texas House Bill 1325 legalized the growing of hemp in 2019, one year after it was approved at the national level. With little knowledge of the crop, Texas is an untested landscape.

This doesn’t sit well with some, including farmer Kevin Callaway.

“It puts Texas farmers in the position of being the guinea pigs. There is no tested seed at our latitude for compliance,” says Callaway. “The law is asking Texas farmers to enter this marketplace blind, deaf, and dumb.”

Callaway and others are worried about the new rules. Among other things, these rules allow the DEA, local police, and other agencies unrestricted access to someone’s hemp farm.

“Any time you can’t say, ‘Get the hell off my farm’, you have lost rights,” says Callaway to a cheering crowd. “These illegal states, they have more rights than you do!”

The TDA will also require all hemp farmers to get a permit to grow. They must report to the DEA and local police and have their crops tested by a third party vendor before they can start growing.

Even still, the state believes they’re staying hands-off.

“We’re gonna do this the Texas way, which is the right way, with as little regulation as possible,” says Miller.

Public comments went on for nearly three hours, with people critiquing the state’s guidelines and offering alternative solutions.

The growing season begins in May.