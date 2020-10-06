Department of Public Safety Identifies Victim In Monday fatal

Coryell County, TX- Texas DPS has identified the victim in a fatal accident yesterday.

Texas DPS responded to a one vehicle fatality crash north of Mound. A passing motorist noticed a 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck against a tree and notified authorities. The driver was identified as Chaun Chai Sirasang, 29, of Gatesville.

According to the investigating Trooper, Sirasang failed to drive in a single lane, drove off of the roadway, and collided with a tree. Sirasang was not wearing a safety belt. Sirasang was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham. The investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor.