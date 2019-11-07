Deputies and postal inspectors seize marijuana and cash

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reports the seizure of nine pounds of high grade marijuana and over $24,000 in cash following an investigation aided by members of the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Agents of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Sheriff’s Department and Temple Police Department arrested 26-year-old Desmond Evon Wilkerson and 24-year-old Katelyn Olivia Nicole Tolbert on charges of possession of marijuana over five pounds.

The estimated final street value of the marijuana was about $40,000.

Both Wilkerson and Tolbert were taken to the Bell County Jail but have already posted $100,000 bond and have been released.

The investigation is reported to be ongoing and additional charges and arrests are anticipated.