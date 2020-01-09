Deputies interrupt Elm Mott burglary, arrest three

McLennan County deputies interrupted a burglary in progress in Elm Mott Wednesday, with two women and a man taken into custody.

They responded to the 200 block of West Long at 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from the homeowner that his alarm indicated someone might be in the house.

An arrest affidavit stated that as they arrived they spotted a man and woman, later identified as Morris Wayne Patrick and April Gail Johnson going out the back door.

One of the deputies ordered them to lie down on their stomachs with their arms out, after which they were searched for weapons and placed in restraints.

Deputies then learned that a third person was involved, waiting for them in an SUV.

After further interviewing of the suspects, deputies were given a location to look for the vehicle.

Deputies later found a third suspect, identified as Samantha Delarosa in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Street in Bellmead.

On interviewing her, the affidavit states she admitted dropping the pair off at the residence in Elm Mott and had planned to go back and pick them up.

All three were taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with three or more persons involved.