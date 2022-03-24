BRYAN, Texas – An arrest has been made after a pursuit involving several Brazos County authorities.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 26-year-old Roy Edward Arevalo, Jr. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Arevalo – however, he fled from deputies in his vehicle and struck another vehicle as he left the parking lot.

Deputies then started a pursuit of the vehicle. During the pursuit, Arevalo would strike a second vehicle before coming to a stop shortly afterward. Arevalo was taken into custody, and has been charged with evading with a vehicle, two charges of failure to render aid, driving while license invalid with previous convictions, as well as a Bryan municipal warrant.

During the course of this pursuit, a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with Texas DPS were involved in a collision with each other. These officers were not involved in the pursuit, but were responding to the pursuit from a separate location. Texas DPS will be investigating the crash, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will be working the case involving the pursuit.

The two individuals struck in their vehicle by the suspect had no injuries. The deputy was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but had no injuries. The Trooper was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.