Bynum, Tx (FOX 44) – Two Hill County deputies have been placed on administrative leave after a man was shot dead Thursday night as a warrant was being served in Bynum.

A statement issued by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office stated that three deputies went to a location in the 700 block of Harrel Avenue in Bynum about 7:45 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man there.

Two deputies went to the front door while the third watched the back. The statement said that when the wanted person came to the front door, the two deputies advised him they had a warrant for his arrest. Deputies said the wanted person drew a sidearm from a holster on his hip at which time both deputies drew their weapons and fired.

The front door was closed and the deputies withdrew, setting up a perimeter as additional help came from the Hillsboro and Hubbard police departments. Hill County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and negotiators also arrived on the scene.

The deputies who fired believed their shots had struck the man, but could not be sure since the front door was almost completely closed after they fired. Emergency Medical personnel were sent to the scene and Emergency Management provided a drone to help in watching the situation. Negotiators used a public address system to try to get the man to respond or come out, but eventually SWAT personnel made entry and found the man dead behind the front door with his firearm by his body.

Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the officer involved shooting with deputies continuing their investigation of the original offense for which the arrest warrant had been issued.

No deputies were injured.

Information on the man’s identity and the nature of the felony arrest warrant deputies were there to serve had not been released as of Friday morning.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.