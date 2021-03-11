Design chosen for new Temple park

After input from the neighborhood where it will be located. a nature-themed designed has been selected for Prewitt Park, a facility the City of Temple said has been made possible by grants from Niagara Cares and The Target Corporation.

“We hope this interactive playground will help visitors learn about nature as they enjoy the amenities of Prewitt Park,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said.

Residents near the proposed playground, to be located at 1720 E. Downs Avenue, were given a chance to vote for the playground’s design, which resulted in a tie between two options. Representatives from Niagara Bottling broke the tie and selected the winning design. The winning design features nature-themed play.

Through a partnership with the National Recreation and Parks Association, the city received an $85,000 grant for the playground from Niagara Cares – the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling Company – and an additional $26,000 from The Target Corporation’s Connecting Communities to Outdoor Play initiative.

The city itself will allocate a $39,000 to finish out the playground and other park amenities.

On March 4, the Temple City Council approved the allocation of funding for the park, which is expected to be complete by late summer.