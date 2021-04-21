Details emerge in Mart double homicide

Details of a weekend shooting that left two men dead and the arrest of another have come to light with the release of the affidavit filed with the arrest of the suspect.

Zamar Kirven is being held in the McLennan County Jail on capital murder charges in the deaths of Jacob Ybarra and Sabion Kubitza.

The victims were found in a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue In Mart early Sunday morning.

The victims and the suspect were all former high school football players and knew each other.

The affidavit states the deputy who responded to the shooting took a statement from a man who was the renter of the house where the shooting occurred. That man told officers he actually took the gun away from Kirven who had come into his room and that Kirven then ran off.

Another witness was quoted in the affidavit as saying he had been with Kirven and the two victims earlier and had gone to the store, saying that as he was returning to the house he heard three gunshots.

The affidavit says as he entered the house, he encountered Kirven who threatened to shoot him and that they struggled until the witness was able to get out of the house.

The affidavit states that it was determined that Kirven then went to his father’s house and further states that he told his father that he, ” felt he was in a nightmare” and he, “thought he may have just killed somebody”.

Investigators say when they found Kirven at the home in the 200 block of Carpenter he was not wearing shoes and that footprints found tracked throughout the house where the shooting occurred appeared to have been made by someone wearing socks but not shoes.

Kirven remains in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday where jail records indicated that he is being held without bond on the capital murder charge.