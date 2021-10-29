Details learned of robbery ordeal suffered by 70-year-old woman

A arrest affidavit has revealed the ordeal suffered by a 70-year-old woman held at the point of a rifle as she was forced to take money from her ATM and forced to watch her home being ransacked with her property then being driven away in her own car.

The arrest affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant for Jakobe Johnson stated that on October 7, officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 3600 block of Pine Avenue.

When they got there they made contact with the 70-year-old female victim who told them that three males had entered her home through an unlocked window while she was sleeping.

The affidavit stated they were all armed with rifles and were wearing facemasks.

The three forced her at gunpoint to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

She withdrew $500 which is the daily limit on her debit account.

They then forced her to drive to another ATM in an attempt to withdraw more money.

When that failed they forced her to drive back to her home where they ransacked the residence and loaded several items from the home into the victim’s vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Echo, leaving the victim behind as they drove off.

The suspects were later stopped by Louisiana State Police in the stolen Toyota Echo, with the affidavit stating they were in possession of ski masks, the stolen items from the victim’s home and a rifle.

In a release earlier this week, Waco police indicated that two of the suspects were 16-years old and that due to their juvenile status their identities could not be released.

Jakobe Johnson was booked into the McLennan County Jail on multiple charges in connection with this case and others that investigators believe they have connected him to, including one carjacking and another attempted carjacking in the Baylor area.

Jail records showed that Jakobe Jamarian Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery by threat and aggravated kidnapping-terrorized as of Thursday morning.

His bond was set at a total of $425,000.

Other activities involving Johnson were still under investigation.