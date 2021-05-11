Device found in Temple confirmed live pipe bomb

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has confirmed that a device found in a Temple home Monday was indeed a live pipe bomb.

The McLennan County bomb squad was called to the home in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.

The device was found while officers were serving a search warrant at the residence, but when the possible bomb was found, they backed out and contacted the bomb unit.

Lynx Trail was closed won for a time while the search warrant was executed and the device was removed.

Sheriff McNamara said that personnel with the Austin bomb squad came to assist with the disassembly of the bomb which had been taken to the McLennan County range.

Sheriff McNamara said that unit had a special device to cut into the suspected bomb and allow its disassembly and recovery of the components that will allow the materials used to be traced as part of the investigation.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has also joined the investigation with possible federal charges to come out of the incident.

A man and woman were detained at the time of the incident, with details of any charges expected to be made available later on Tuesday.