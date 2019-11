KILLEEN, Texas - Approximately 5,000 Killeen Independent School District students flocked to the Bell Expo Center Tuesday to hear from two soldiers with the nation's highest military honor.

The event was put on by the Tribute to Valor Foundation, which speaks to students all over the country about living by the six core values the award embodies. While the medal is represented by six points, there is one that stands out above the rest to the foundation's founder.