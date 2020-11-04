Dillon Meek wins Waco Mayor race

WACO, Texas – The mayoral race in Waco came to a close late Tuesday night, with Dillon Meek earning the most votes.

“[I am] Humbled and thankful the Waco voter would put their trust in me. I’m excited because this is a team sport, local government is. We have a great team here in Waco, and I look forward to partnering with them,” says Meek.

Meek is expressing his gratitude to the people of Waco after receiving more than 22,000 votes in his favor.

“I want to extend an invitation to the members of our community, whether they voted or not. This is a city where I think we have a lot of opportunities,” says Meek.

Meek says campaigning during a pandemic was not what he expected.

“The campaign strategy was definitely impacted by COVID, because we had a lot of online conversations. We had a lot of candidate forms via Zoom. In some ways, I think this made it easier and more accessible instead of going to physical spaces. But on the other hand, it’s hard not to be able to interact directly with people,” says Meek.

Now that he has secured the spot, he plans on hitting the ground running.

“I really look forward to setting up meetings with a bunch of different stakeholders in our community, and to listen and hear what the needs of our community from their perspective are. I have a great Rolodex from my time on Council, and I heard a lot on the campaign trail. But I really look forward to sitting down and saying, ‘Hey, what can I do to make this a better space for everybody?,” says Meek.