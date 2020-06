WACO, Texas – Bubba’s 33 in Waco will be hosting a “Dine to Donate” event Tuesday to help fundraise for the family of Frankie Gonzales.

The event lasts during the restaurant’s dining hours – from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Proceeds of dine-in and to-go orders and all donations will help the family cover funeral expenses.

