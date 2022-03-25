WACO, Texas – This dry weather is dangerous not only to Central Texans, but also to a tyrannosaurus rex!

The Waco Fire Department responded to what it is calling a “miscellaneous fire incident” on Friday. Crews were dispatched to the Waco Convention Center at 100 Washington Avenue and found one of the dinosaurs from the “Jurassic Quest” event on fire.





(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

FOX 44 News was originally made aware of this after a report of smoke in the downtown Waco area.

