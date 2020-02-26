District Attorney: Survivor of San Saba stabbings called 911

San Saba County District Attorney Sonny McAfee says he is carefully examining what charges to bring in connection with the stabbing deaths of three people in San Saba last week.

As FOX44 News has reported, the victims are 62-year-old Ronnie Crim, his 43-year-old wife Elizabeth, and 13-year-old Taylor Berkley, who was visiting at the time.

Funeral service for Elizabeth Crim will be held at Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba on Friday, Feb. 28th at 10 a.m. Arrangements are still being decided on for her husband and Taylor Berkley.

Investigators say they were all stabbed to death on Friday, Feb. 21. A fourth victim, 18-year-old Daniela Valencia, is in the hospital recovering from her injuries. Her family is asking the public for help with her medical expenses.

Police say she called 911 after the attack which brought officers to the scene on South Bluffton Avenue. According to her family, she was dating 22-year old Anthony Pierce.

He is a person of interest in the stabbings and is currently in the Mills County Jail.

He is being held on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault. Officers say he lead them on a chase for 20 miles, which ended in Goldthwaite, where he crashed into a San Saba Sheriff’s Office vehicle. A judge set his bond at $500,000 for each charge, making the total $1 million.

While he doesn’t face any charges in connection with the stabbing deaths, DA McAfee says the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed soon against Pierce.

The San Saba Police Department, San Saba Sheriff’s Office, and four Texas Rangers are investigating the murders.