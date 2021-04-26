Disturbance at a Temple coffee shop leads to drug arrests

Temple police report that a response to a Sunday morning disturbance at a coffee shop led to two arrests on drug charges and recovery materials believed connected to drug transactions.

Officers were called to the shop in the 4300 block of North General Bruce Drive at 11:17 a.m. Sunday.

As they spoke with parties involved in the disturbance, officers located two pouches, one with several pills and another with a green leafy substance in the man’s left pant pocket.

They also located a bag containing Xanax on the woman’s person and while conducting a search of the woman’s red Chevy Cruz found more Xanax in the driver door handle, a clear meth pipe with residue between the driver seat and door, another bottle with pills, a notebook containing suspected drug transaction records, a container containing what was labled ” Molly”, a prescription bottle with a white powdery crystal-like substance, containers that were labeled ” THC Wax”, two bags containing a leafy green substance and two clear bags with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Edgar Zared Long with an address in San Antonio and the woman, identified as 20-year-old Callie Rose Holland with an address in Smithville, Missouri, were taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail on third degree felony charges.