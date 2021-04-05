Disturbance in Temple leads to shots fired

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired that happened Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call at 11:45 a.m. in the 900 block of East Avenue A. When officers arrived, they found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the residence.

After an investigation, it was discovered the incident stemmed from a disturbance earlier in the day between two people.

There is no word on a possible suspect. The incident is under investigation.

Source: City of Temple