Waco police responding to a civil disturbance call Friday ended up making an arrest in a robbery that had been reported a short time earlier at another location.

The officers had responded to the disturbance in the 1400 block of Burleson and found one of the participants matched the description of a robber they were looking for and arrested Robert Lee Curry.

Just a short time earlier a man had reported being robbed in the 1500 block of Bosque Blvd.

Curry was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

His bond was set at $75,000 on the second degree felony charge.