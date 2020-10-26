Divers search Tradinghouse Lake after car found submerged in water

McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS Troopers are investigating a car found in Tradinghouse Lake.

Investigators got a call about the car being submerged in the water Monday morning. Tradinghouse Lake is east of Waco and north of Hallsburg.

While they found the car, they have not found anything else so far. Divers are in the water searching the area.

Deputies and troopers have blocked off the entrance to Tradinghouse Lake while the investigation continues. Game Wardens and Mart volunteer firefighters are also on the scene.

