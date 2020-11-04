DNA Database leads to Arrest in Killeen Murder Case

Killeen, Tx -One man has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder, thanks to newly tested DNA evidence.

20-year-old Cory Grafton, a Fort Hood soldier, was arrested yesterday for the 2019 murder of 32-year-old Chelsea Cheatham. KPD utilized the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Program to match Grafton’s DNA with DNA found at the crime scene.

Investigators interviewed Grafton about Cheatham’s death and one of Grafton’s co-workers provided a statement to police that Grafton confessed to him about killing Cheatham.

(Original Story)

The death of a woman found at a Killeen motel is now being ruled as a homicide.

Killeen Police were dispatched to a Days Inn on June 3, 2019 – located at 1602 E. Central Texas Expressway. This was in reference to a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, identified as 32 year-old Chelsea Lynell Cheatham, was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

At the time of the incident it was unknown if her death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated. Detectives with the Homicide Unit recently received the results of the autopsy, and it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.