Waco, TX – One local church is bringing a whole new meaning to Good Friday by packing meals for area children.

Central Christian Church partnered with Kids Against Hunger Central Texas to pack around 20,000 meals for children in Central Texas. This is the fifth year that Central Christian Church has worked on Good Friday to package meals.

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, organizers say they are excited that they are able to pack meals this year.