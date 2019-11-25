FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

Do you have what it takes to be a bellringer?

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Salvation Army is in need of bellringers and a kettle coordinator.

Bellringing requires being available to stand, ring the bell, and greet customers for up to ten hours a day for six days a week. Thesewill be needed throughout Bell County.

A kettle coordinator is full-time, and they are responsible for assisting with the coordination of bellringers and scheduling.

Applications may be filled out at 419 West Avenue G., Temple, TX, 76504, from Monday through Friday at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. or at the Killeen Family Store located at 1306 East Rancier Avenue, Temple, TX, 76541 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Source: Salvation Army Bell County

