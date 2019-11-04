Documentary details A&M bonfire tragedy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In the early morning hours of November 18, 1999, the annual Aggie Bonfire at Texas A&M University collapsed during its construction.

12 people were killed and 27 were injured.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of this tragic event. In remembrance, A&M is putting on several events this week leading up to the opening of the documentary “The 13th Man.”

The documentary opens this Thursday at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan and elsewhere on November 15 for a minimum one-week run.

Source: Texas A&M University