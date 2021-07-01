Dog bites child, elderly woman, dog owner arrested

A 35-year-old Gatesville woman has been arrested after her pit bull bit an eight-year-old child and a 69-year-old woman.

Sara Elizabeth Baize remained in the Coryell County Jail Thursday on charges of endangering a child with reckless criminal negligence.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated that Gatesville officers were sent to the 500 block of State School Road Tuesday shortly after 2:00 p.m. to investigate the incident.

The affidavit stated that in the course of the investigation it was discovered that a brown pit bull mix named Diablo had bitten the child and the woman causing lacerations and punctures.

The affidavit also stated that there was an outstanding warrant to pick up Diablo that was issued in April for a previous biting incident.

The affidavit stated that the dog’s owner had made statements that the dog was dead but was alive and had been placed around an eight-year-old and ten-year-old child.

It was also noted that Diablo did not have any core vaccines or any rabies vaccination.

The affidavit also stated that the child had not been taken to a medical facility to be tested or treated after the bite occurred.

The warrant for abandoning or endangering a child was obtained and Baize was arrested and booked into the Coryell County Jail Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, bond had not been set.