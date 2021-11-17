Dog found tied to tree in Woodway reunited with Grand Prairie family

WOODWAY / GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – A North Texas dog found in Woodway is now reunited with its family.

The Woodway Public Safety Department’s animal control went on a call Wednesday, where a chocolate labradoodle named Finley was found tied to a tree on a vacant lot. Animal control was able to find the owner since the animal was microchipped.

The department posted on social media that it seems like Finley either got out, or was taken from a yard in Grand Prairie about a year ago – and had not been heard of since.

It is unknown how he ended up in Woodway or where he was in the area, but the department says he was glad to be back with his family in Grand Prairie.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department