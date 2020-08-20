Dog photographers needed at Humane Society of Central Texas

WACO, Texas – If you’re a photographer who wants a fun challenge, the Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for your help.

The dogs at the shelter need new picutres for the shelter’s website. They are asking for anyone who has some experience or skill with taking quality photos to stop by the shelter and volunteer. You can even take the dog out on an adventure to get that perfect candid photo!

“We have 40 dogs that still have their intake photos, and not a better happy photo like this. What we’re asking for is for people interested in doing some photography to come in and take these beautiful pictures of our dogs not in the kennel, and not on the worst day of their life,” says Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas