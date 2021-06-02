Domestic sewage spill reported in Temple’s Bird Creek area

TEMPLE, Texas – As a result of recent storms and excessive rainfall, the City of Temple’s wastewater collection system has experienced a significant overflow.

The spill occurred at 2402 S. 61st Street Tuesday afternoon, with approxiamtely 169,050 gallons of domestic sewage spilled. Areas potentially affected include Bird Creek, between Westwood Road and Bird Creek Drive.

The suspected cause of the spill is the recent excessive rainfall, which surcharged the wastewater collection line.

The City of Temple has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, per regulation. Crews will remove debris and properly disinfect the affected area.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If you come into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, you should bathe and wash your clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

People who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

People using private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water which has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses – including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth. Individuals with private water wells should have their water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

This event in no way harmed the City’s public water supply. Residents should not experience any interruption of water services.

Source: City of Temple