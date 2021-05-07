Donate blood for health and safety of mothers and newborn babies

WOODWAY, Texas – A little-known reason why blood is required for hospital blood banks is complications during pregnancy, at childbirth, or post-delivery, leading to significant blood loss.

Severe bleeding is one of the top five causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States. Volunteer donors help ensure blood is available if and when it’s needed. You can keep moms and babies top-of-mind by donating blood with Carter BloodCare this May.

Central Presbyterian Church is hosting a blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 9191 Woodway Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot. For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can contact Angela Ceccato at (254) 339-3097.

Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; surfaces are cleaned between each donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and up may give independently, and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, you can call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

Source: Carter BloodCare