Donation deadline extended for Rescue Elves Program

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue is extending the donation deadline for its Rescue Elves Program to December 8.
The department received an overwhelming amount of need in the community – and hopes that by extending the deadline, it will be able to help more families.
Temple Fire & Rescue is accepting monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys at any Temple Fire Station.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available, where residents can sponsor a child or family for the holidays.
For more information, you can contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586.
Source: Temple Fire & Rescue