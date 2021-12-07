Donation deadline extended for Rescue Elves Program

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue is extending the donation deadline for its Rescue Elves Program to December 8.

The department received an overwhelming amount of need in the community – and hopes that by extending the deadline, it will be able to help more families.

Temple Fire & Rescue is accepting monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys at any Temple Fire Station.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, where residents can sponsor a child or family for the holidays.

For more information, you can contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue