Donation deadline extended for Rescue Elves Program

January 01 2022 12:00 am

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue is extending the donation deadline for its Rescue Elves Program to December 8.

The department received an overwhelming amount of need in the community – and hopes that by extending the deadline, it will be able to help more families.

Temple Fire & Rescue is accepting monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys at any Temple Fire Station.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available, where residents can sponsor a child or family for the holidays.

For more information, you can contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586.

