CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – The Central Texas community is showing its love for a Coryell County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday night that K-9 Stana is in need of surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her rear left leg. Because of this injury, Stana cannot put weight on this leg – which is causing stress on her hips, back and right leg, as well as causing her a fair amount of pain and discomfort.

In addition to the torn ACL, Stana has been diagnosed with significant hip dysplasia of the left hip joint, mild arthritis in her left and right stifles (knee joints) and spondylosis (vertebral arthritis) of the 6-7 lumbar. Of her current conditions, only the ACL tear can be surgically repaired. Her other conditions can be managed.









(Courtesy: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office)

The surgery, which will be performed locally at Coryell Veterinary Clinic, is estimated to cost between $1,200 and $1,670 – and the Sheriff’s Office does not have the funds budgeted to cover this procedure.

However, there is a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help raise money for Stana’s surgery. As of this writing, the fundraiser has exceeded expectations – with $4,225 raised from a $2,500 goal.

After the surgery is performed, Stana will retire with her handler to live out the rest of her years, as free of pain as possible.

Stana has spent the past five years helping deputies find and remove illegal narcotics throughout the county. She is now six years old.