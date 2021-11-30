Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep their pets warm.

The animals in the facility are in need of blankets, towels and linens. Comforters, dog beds and fleece materials can also ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.

Donations can be dropped off at the Killeen Animal Shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Drive. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Items will be collected throughout the winter months.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

Source: City of Killeen