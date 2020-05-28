Donations needed for Waco Family of Faith Worship Center expansion

WACO, Texas – The Family of Faith Worship Center in Waco operates the Beans & Rice and Jesus Christ community food pantry.

Throughout the years, they have served thousands of people with free groceries, diapers, clothes and household commodities. Within the past two months, they have served over 20,000 individuals due to unemployment and loss wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the need to serve more families has increased from 700 to 1,200 weekly, so has the need to expand the food pantry warehouse in order to house the pallets of food and provide space to prepare the boxes and bags of groceries. The Center has kicked off a fundraising campaign to raise $20,000 to cover the costs of the warehouse expansion, and is asking for donations to help them reach its goal.

To donate, you can click here.

The Center says any amount is greatly appreciated, and all monetary donations are tax deductible.

Source: Family of Faith Worship Center