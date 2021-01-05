Donations sought for cold weather kits for those in need

The City of Temple’s Housing & Community Development Department and the Temple Public Library are putting together Cold Weather Care Kits for those in need.

“We’re asking our community to come together to help provide these essential items for members of our community,” said Nancy Glover, director of Housing & Community Development. “These kits will provide some much-needed warmth this winter.”

Donations of the following items will be accepted through the end of January:

• Socks

• Scarves

• Hats

• Hand warmers

• Lotion

• Blankets

• Lip Balm

• Gloves

Only new items with tags will be accepted. Donations can be dropped off through February 23 at the Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., during Curbside Service hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park in one of the dedicated curbside pickup parking spots and call 254-298-5556 once you arrive.

Cold Weather Care Kits will be distributed each Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D, as supplies are available.