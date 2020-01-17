Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents this year

WACO, Texas – It’s a brand new decade, but with the new year comes new opportunities for scammers.

This scam is related to signing the date.

“We want people to be aware of the fact that when you just sign 20, for many years we’ve been like 1, 9, 18, or 19, but now when we put 20, we’ve entered into a decade where someone could go behind you and add two more digits to actually change the year to a year in the past or a year in the future depending on what their needs are,” says Amy Rasor, the Fort Worth Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau.

For example, if you were to sign a check as 1/17/20 someone could take this check and fill in a 19 or a 21 behind the 20 changing the date. This could cause big issues for you down the line.

“It would depend on the kind of document that it is, if its a check or a contract. I mean that’s tampering, fraudulence, identity changing. There are a lot of things that could potentially go wrong depending on the type of document,” says Rasor.

According to the Better Business Bureau, you should do this for all official documents and checks this year.

“Always use the full date going forward. And always know who you’re doing business with before you sign anything,” says Rasor.