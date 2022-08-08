FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, each one of the three stores was found to be selling products containing THC which was over the legal limit allowed by law in the State of Texas. The illegal products were removed by law enforcement at all the stores during the investigation process, and will be secured as evidence for the judicial proceedings.

This investigation started based on information that the items were being sold to Freestone County youth. Children from Teague and Fairfield knew they could come to these stores to buy their vape pens and other products containing an illegal amount of THC in the product.

Five individuals, three men and two women, have been arrested and charged with

• Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A Greater Than or Equal to Four Grams, Less Than 400 Grams

• Delivery of Marijuana Greater Than ¼ Ounce, Less Than or Equal to Five Pounds

• Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (One of the men was also charged with Failure to Identify)

One other man was charged with two felony offenses of:

• Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A Greater Than or Equal to Four Grams, Less Than 400 grams

• Delivery of Marijuana Greater Than ¼ Ounce, Less Than or Equal to 5 Pounds (Six total arrests at this time)

The Sheriff’s Office will also be seeking further arrest warrants for other individuals involved. This is an ongoing investigation, at further information is expected to be found.

The Freestone County District Attorney’s Office, Precinct 3 Constable McGowan and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in executing these search warrants.