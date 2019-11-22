Doris Miller VA officer accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

Hillsboro Police say Darrell C. Sanders is accused of paying a 15-year-old girl twice for sex.

At the time, Sanders was a police officer at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

According to an arrest affidavit, police went to an apartment on November 12th after getting a call from a mother who says she saw a man enter an apartment with her daughter.

The officers say Sanders came out of the apartment on Abbott Avenue with the teenager and that he admitted having sex with the girl twice.

After noticing $25 on a nightstand, police asked the teen if she had sex with Sanders. They say she said yes and that the first time Sanders gave her $90.

FOX44 News reached out to the Doris Miller Dept. of VA Medical center for comment. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

These allegations are abhorrent, and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable.



In the meantime, this individual has been stripped of his badge and is not performing law enforcement duties or interacting with patients.

VA has made clear that it will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards Veterans and taxpayers expect, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case. Deborah Meyer

Public Affairs officer, Central Texas Veterans Health Care System

The officers arrested Sanders and Hills County deputies booked him into jail. Hed was released the same day on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.