Double murder investigation in Mart

Two men are dead and a third is in the McLennan County Jail accused of Capital Murder Sunday morning.

Authorities say gunshots were first reported around 2 a.m.in the 11oo block of Texas Avenue in Mart, and officers arrived soon after that. They found two men shot in the head: 22-year-old Sabin Kabitza and 20-year-old Jacob Ybarra.

“Kirven had shot two people in the head in the 11 hundred block of Texas Avenue in Mart and so Kirven was arrested with that incident,” says McLennan County sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Officers arrested Zamar Kirven, who is now in the McLennan County Jail facing a Capital Murder charge.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the three men played high school football together.

“We’re not sure at this time, we really don’t know, they were all known to each other and Kirven had been a star linebacker for the University of Houston football team,” says Sheriff McNamara.

Sheriff McNamara says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later.