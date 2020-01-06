Double overnight robberies at Waco convenience stores

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are investigating overnight aggravated robberies at two separate convenient stores.

The first robbery occurred at 11:40 p.m. at 4439 Lakeshore Drive, and the second occurred at 12:10 a.m. at 6800 Sanger.

Both robberies were committed by what were described as two black men wearing bandannas.

Both suspects displayed handguns and stole money and cigarettes from at least one of the convenience stores.

Responding officers working the robberies spotted what they thought may be a suspect vehicle in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive. A pursuit was initiated and due to the high speed and reckless behavior of the suspect vehicle, the vehicle was able to get away from police.

No arrests have bene made and investiagtions are ongoing.

There were no injuries during either of the robberies.