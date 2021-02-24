Downed Power Lines Knock Out Electricity in Marlin

Marlin, TX, Marlin Police are investigating after a Hit and Run downed powerlines.

At approximately 2:54 AM officers were dispatched to the intersection of Walker St. and Capps in reference to downed power lines.

Upon arrival officers were able to determined that an unknown vehicle struck the pole and fled the scene.

With the combined efforts of the Marlin Police Department and the Falls County Sheriff’s Department they were able to follow the radiator fluid trail and locate the suspect vehicle. Suspect Information was obtained and the case is still pending further investigation.

Oncor was notified and responded to the scene and cleared the damage and debris out the roadway to allow for normal vehicle travel. Oncor also advised that they will send a crew to repair the damages sometime this morning and that it could be an all day even to completely repair the damages.