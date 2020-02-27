Downtown Killeen mural unveiled

KILLEEN, Texas – A mural in downtown Killeen now boasts some of the city’s most famous residents and landmarks.

The mural is on North Gray Street downtown, on the side of Balfour’s Men’s Wear. It shows off famous icons stationed at Fort Hood like Elvis Presley and Jackie Robinson.

Also on the mural are notable residents like Joe Searles, a former NFL player who was not only the first black football player at Killeen High, but also became the first black floor broker on the New York Stock Exchange.

It mostly pays tribute to the life of Levi Balfour, who has owned and operated the store the mural is painted on since 1976.

He says it’s all part of the plan for making downtown Killeen more beautiful.

“There’s a group called Killeen Downtown Merchant Association, and there are roughly, let’s say, 15 to 20 of us. The core members have decided to come together and try to improve the image of downtown Killeen, and as you can see, we’re starting off with the mural. But there are many more things to come,” says Levi.

The mural has little bits of Balfour’s time in Killeen on there as well, like a green Chrysler he used to drive. He says the car being out in front of the store was the sign it was open.

Joseph Perez, the artist who painted the mural, signed it by saying “Stay tuned.”